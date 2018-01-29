Stuart from Walpole St Andrew is running to say thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support for helping his mum

A mum’s battle with pancreatic cancer has inspired her son to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer support for the help they have given.

Stuart Webb, 39, is in training for the Boston, Lincolnshire, marathon on April 15 and has launched a JustGiving page to help raise money for the cancer charity.

He is well-known in the area for his charitable deeds have raised over £10,000 in the past four years for CLIC Sargent but now he wants to help the organisation which has supported his mum Pauline Webb, who lives in Leverington, since she was diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

“They have been absolutely fantastic, they have really supported mum and now I want to do something to say thank-you for that support,” said Stuart, who together with fiancee Jo Drew and daughter Evie, five, is planning other fundraising events throughout the year.

Stuart, known to his mates as Webbo, added: “Last November we received some devastating news that my Mum was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,it’s hit us all so hard but mum is being so positive about it all and the support she has received from Macmillan has been overwhelming,they have been fantastic so that’s why I’ve decided to run the Boston Marathon on April 15 and help organise a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.”

The coffee morning on February 11 will be at the community centre in his home village of Walpole St Andrew. It starts at 9am and will run until 12pm. There will be raffles, tombolas, a cake stall and other games and Stuart is being helped by friend Yvonne Gant in organising the event.

Stuart said: “The training is going well, we just need to get as much sponsorship as possible and for as many people as possibleto come to the coffee morning where there will be sponsor forms available.”

Visit: Justgiving.co.uk to sponsor Stuart online