Sutton Bridge homes bid appeal victory

A decision to deny permission for six new homes to be built in an area of Sutton Bridge branded as “inadequate” has been overturned.

Wisbech developer Peter Crawley’s plans to build six detached homes near Chestnut Terrace were turned down twice by South Holland District Council in March and October last year.

But Mr Crawley has won his appeal to the Planning Inspectorate who narrowly avoided ordering the district council to pay out costs for what a report described as its “injudicious” (ill-judged) decision last March.

In its decision, the district council said: “The proposed access to the application site is considered to be inadequate in terms of its status as a private, unadopted highway.

“It is also considered that there has been a failure to satisfactorily demonstrate that the site is well-related to an adequate road system.”

But the appeal found that the homes “would not harm highway safety.”