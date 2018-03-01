Sutton Bridge Parish Council: Talks sought with Stagecoach over 505

Sutton Bridge parish councillors are seeking a meeting with Stagecoach to find out the future of the 505 service.

Coun Chris Brewis suggested the company should be invited to Sutton Bridge to say “exactly what their intentions are”.

The 505 serves a host of South Holland villages on its route from King’s Lynn to Spalding.

Concerns were raised about the 505 after Stagecoach announced it was considering closing its King’s Lynn depot as part of a review of its services in Norfolk.

In other news from Tuesday’s meeting:

• The council is trying to find out who owns Fisher’s old shop on the corner of High Street and Wharf Street and ask them to tidy it up.

Council chairman John Grimwood said: ”It’s another property in the village that’s an eyesore.”

The fire-wrecked Bridge Hotel is also a concern but members heard the district council can’t help.

• Council chairman John Grimwood says the road at the village roundabout by the foot of Cross Keys Bridge is deteriorating.

He said the road is rutted and there are potholes.

The council is requesting repairs and hopes the roundabout and other blackspots will be inspected by a visiting highways officer soon.

• Councillors are seeking a reduction in the rateable value of the new Garden of Rest on Bridge Road, which opened last year.

Chairman John Grimwood said: “I was quite shocked that it was a rateable item.”

The rateable value was not revealed at the meeting, but members felt it was too high and will ask other parishes what they pay.

• The parish council is seeking quotes to add to its new Christmas lights display.

Bridge Road was lit up for the first time in December.

Chairman John Grimwood said: “Some people think for the first time in recorded history we eclipsed Long Sutton.”

• The parish council is providing two new bike racks for the car park at The Curlew Centre in Bridge Road.

Councillors agreed to spend a maximum of £50, including fitting the racks to a wall.

Council chairman John Grimwood said: “If they are well used, we will purchase a couple more.”

• Council chairman John Grimwood has removed dangerous items dumped near a children’s area, including a couple of pieces of wood with nails in them.

He told the meeting: “Rubbish has been left adjacent to the play area in the Memorial Park. It looks as though it has been dragged through the hedge and just left there.”

• A public footpath off Allenby’s Chase has been ploughed-up, Coun Terry York said.

Vice-chairman Simon Booth said it’s legal to plough footpaths but they must “be reinstated within a certain period”.

• Speed checks known as Archer surveys are on the cards for Bridge Road and New Road. The surveys are often lead to enforcement with speeding drivers prosecuted.

• The annual parish meeting, which allows the public to raise issues, takes place at 7pm on Tuesday, March 13 in The Curlew Centre in Bridge Road.

• Council clerk Robert Smith is to meet the district council dog warden to discuss the village’s dog poo problem.

