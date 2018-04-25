Sutton Bridge residents fending off fraudsters

Sutton Bridge residents are fending off their fair share of scams with fraudsters appearing at the door, on the phone and on the internet.

The parish council heard rogue traders had been visiting the Bridge, Long Sutton, Tydd St Mary and Gedney Hill.

Some were going door to door for scrap while others were selling fish from non-refrigerated vans.

Councillors said villagers had received telephone calls where fraudsters claimed they could reduce residents’ council tax.

PCSO Fylippa Bennett urged residents to be scam aware – and to sign up to free advice websites such as the free www.lincsalert.co.uk – so they know what’s going on in their area.

She said cold callers are so convincing in what they say but the next minute they have hacked your computer.

PCSO Bennett advised: “Never ever give anybody bank details, never ever give passwords or anything like that.”

She said the Financial Conduct Authority (www.fca.org.uk) has advice on financial scams, including ones involving the sale of bonds.

“People lose thousands and thousands on that,” said PCSO Bennett. “I know a lady, bless her, who did.”

Coun Chris Brewis said he knew of a resident who put money in a brown envelope outside her front door after being scammed but the biggest problem is that people who are scammed don’t want their family to know.

He had also been contacted by a resident who was asked to pay £150 to have their council tax band changed.

More Sutton Bridge Parish council news:

• Sutton Bridge could copy a village that shames irresponsible dog owners with its digital “Doodoo” map.

Coun Diane Cook highlighted Wimblington’s success, saying the dog mess problem there had vastly improved in the Cambridgeshire village since the map was launched two years ago.

Several residents have also asked the council to adopt the scheme.

• Councillors turned down a request for a £630 grant for The Bridge Magazine to meet the costs of one month’s issue.

Members decided they couldn’t pay the sum because it is for “running costs”, which is against council’s grant rules.

In December, the council gave £582 towards the set-up costs of the magazine that launched this year.

But councillors approved a request for £230 from the bowls club towards its kitchen improvements.

• Councillors rejected an emailed suggestion that an area should be created in Memorial Park where children can play with dogs off the lead.

Coun Chris Brewis feared the step would add to the “dog muck” problem and Coun Diane Cook said children might be safe with their own pets but felt there could be a danger from other people’s dogs. Currently dogs are banned from the play area but are allowed in the park if on a lead.

• Council chairman John Grimwood complained the main road in the village hadn’t been swept for four weeks and asked clerk Robert Smith to write to the district council. Coun Diane Cook said the side roads had been swept.

• The council is writing to Port Sutton Bridge requesting it to pick up plastic litter beside the marina and the port.

The step follows comments made to the council in correspondence from a member of the public.

Parish clerk Robert Smith told members that “industrial type waste” had been mentioned and there was a request that the council writes to the port to ask them if they might litter-pick.

Mr Smith said: “It might not be their (the port’s) waste but I am sure they might want to help.”

It was agreed a letter should be sent.

Earlier, council chairman John Grimwood asked that residents get involved in the Daily Mail’s Great Plastic Pick Up on May 11-13.

• The council recently wrote to the owners of Fisher’s old shop on the corner of High Street and Wharf Street to ask them to tidy it up.

Coun Grimwood told members a fence has been put up to secure the site.

There’s ongoing concern at the state of the derelict Bridge Hotel and Mr Smith said a letter regarding its future has gone to the owner.