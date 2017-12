A woman of 42 died of heroin toxicity, an inquest heard.

Hospitality worker Karen Gilmour, of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, was found slumped in the shower at her home on August 15 and passed away at that address.

An inquest was held at Boston Coroner’s Court on December 19 when the medical cause of death was given as heroin toxicity and Assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire Paul Cooper formally concluded her death was drug related.