Sutton St James campaigner stands in road with pet dog to slow speeding cars

Campaigners and parish councillors continue their twin battles to stop HGVs using Sutton St James as a rat-run and to slow speeding traffic.

There’s a guarded welcome for news that Lincolnshire County Council is talking to Leicestershire County Council about re-routing lorries away from minor roads after this newspaper revealed Leicestershire did precisely that at zero cost in the 1990s.

Campaigner Dave Clarke said “all this is due to the superb reporting” in the Free Press, but Lincolnshire’s highway network manager Satish Shah hasn’t promised anything specifically to help Sutton St James.

In a letter to Mr Clarke, sent a week after our front page story, Mr Shah says: “We are currently looking more generally at the movement of HGVs through the county, and will be speaking to colleagues in Leicestershire about their experiences.”

Meanwhile Sutton St James continues to be shaken by 42-tonners on rat-runs between Peterborough and Long Sutton/Sutton Bridge and Spalding to Wisbech.

Frustration over a lack of police enforcement is boiling over.

Mr Clarke told Thursday’s parish council meeting: “People are starting to take the law into their own hands. I have arguments every day. I stand in the road with my dog just to slow people down. It’s got to that situation. It’s ridiculous.”

The parish council installed speed indicator devices to measure speeds clocked up by motorists flouting 30mph limits and at least one vehicle was recorded doing 90mph-plus.

But people are only fined if police step in.

Parish councillor Jennifer Garbutt says there is a law that people’s sleep should not be disturbed at night but lorries continue to shatter the peace.

“I keep feeling that we are having an earthquake in the night,” she said.

Previously ...

Pressure mounts for council to re-route lorries away from our villages

‘Tourist’ HGVs are turning Sutton St James into Sutton St Shakes ...

Lorries turning Sutton St James roads into M25