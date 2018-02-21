This Friday is bingo night at Wisbech St Mary in aid of family of dying Fenland mum Jayne Denby

Friends of a dying Fenland mum are holding a bingo night on Friday to help raise funds so her family can stay in their home after she has gone.

Jayne Denby, 50, a former pride in Fenland winner for her own charity work, was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year and was given the devastating news her illness was terminal in January.

Her friends launched a Crowdfunding campaign to help raise £50,000 so her three children: Alex, 9, Daniel, 13 and Meghan, 23, can keep the family home.

Since the launch of the campaign over £2,500 has been donated and Jayne’s friends have been planning fundraising events to boost the total.

The first of these is Friday night’s bingo at Wisbech St Mary Hall which is being organised by Annie Woods and Tina Anderson.

Doors open at 6pm and it’s eyes down from 7.15pm - the event will also include a raffle, a special children’s game, a cash flyer and a lotto game. Snacks and refreshments will also be available.

Jayne who set up Welcome to Our World in 2014 for families with autism and other needs, was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine on December 4.

The aim of the campaign is to raise enough money so Meghan, a mother herself who has already taken on the role of full-time carer for her brothers, can keep the family in their home in Wisbech St Mary, which will help Daniel cope better with the loss of his mum as he has complex needs including severe autism.

Daniel was also diagnosed two years ago with an incurable inflammatory illness (Behcet’s disease) which led to the loss of one his eyes.

Speaking to the Citizen last month Jayne said: “Daniel has been unbelievably courageous – he has been very, very ill having been diagnosed with an incurable disease. He is in an awful lot of pain and has undergone surgeries. He lost one of his eyes in May. He has been through all that and his spirit is incredible, he is a very, very, gentle young man.

“As a family we are very close, we laugh a lot. Dan is stable at the moment, but he is also severely autistic, has severe learning difficulties and limited communication.

“Losing me is going to be a huge change for him and I want him to suffer as little stress as possible. We want to keep things as normal as possible and staying in his own home will help no end. I know if my children can stay together as a unit they will get through this.

“I know my children are going to depend on the kindness and generosity of everybody else to keep them together. I know whatever help we are given I can guarantee my children will give back.

“I have had a great response – all I can say is that I know essentially people are extremely kind and extremely generous and, for anybody who helps us, just from my heart absolutely thank-you.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fortheloveofjayne