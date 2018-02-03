Top rated Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech launches major fundraising campaign for 2018

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, which last year supported over 1,000 patients and their families living with a life-limiting illness or condition in Wisbech and the Fens, has been marked as outstanding in all five areas of its Care Quality Commission’s inspection.

The centre, an Arthur Rank Hospice service based at North Cambs Hospital, delivers care and support free of charge at the day centre, five days a week and also provides Hospice at Home, specialist clinical advice and support for family and carers. The report of the inspection, which took place in July 2017, has just been published.

Five domains were inspected - safe; effective; caring; responsive; and well led – with the report revealing a host of positive comments such as: “The registered manager provided very strong leadership and the Centre was exceptionally well-led. Staff worked within a culture of continuous improvement, which meant that they strove to find ways to improve on what was already an excellent service.” Findings from patients directly benefitting from the Centre’s care, included: “The warm, welcoming and relaxed atmosphere at the Centre provided people and their families with a safe haven at some of the most difficult times of their lives. People were made to feel comfortable and were provided with care and treatment by an exceptionally caring and supportive staff team”.

Matron Michelle Knight, who leads the centre’s team of dedicated staff and volunteers, said: “This is a fabulous accolade for the team; our programmes are tailored to meet the needs of each individual and we are delighted that we have received such wonderful comments. We must also recognise the part that Arthur Rank Hospice has played in this achievement. We have exceptionally high standards of care, expert experience behind us, and strong clinical scrutiny in all that we do.”

The Wisbech Centre is held in high esteem by its patients and their families, as the report reiterates: “Staff were, without exception, kind, compassionate and caring. People, their relatives and external professionals could not praise the staff highly enough. They gave numerous examples of occasions when they felt staff had ‘gone the extra mile’. People, their relatives and the staff valued the mutually respectful, supportive and genuine relationships they had with each other.”

The release of the CQC report comes as The Alan Hudson Centre embarks on a new chapter in its history: an expansion and redevelopment project for 2018. Design plans reveal how the centre will expand, redevelop and improve its premises into a purpose-built facility, befitting of the care already provided by the centre’s staff and volunteer. There will be an increased number of treatment rooms with specialist equipment to support those with complex needs; space for private consultations allowing for improved privacy and dignity; room for Hospice at Home staff and services, enhancing end of life choices; dedicated complementary therapy and diversional activity areas; a sensory garden; and improved space to allow support of more people each day.

Local people are being encouraged to support the day centre’s work and spread the word that further donations and support are welcome, to help boost the centre’s plans this year. To find out more, contact project development officer Phillippa Ashcroft on 01945 488052 or visit arhc.org.uk/alan-hudson- day-treatment- centre.asp