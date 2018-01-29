Two in a row for Chatteris firm Stainless Metalcraft as they are named in top 100 for apprenticeships

Chatteris based Stainless Metalcraft, which manufactures components for the energy, nuclear and medical technology sectors, has been named in the Top 100

Apprenticeship Employers for the second consecutive year.

The £16 million turnover business employs a workforce of 155. Over half of Metalcraft’s employees have been apprentice-trained; of these, over 90 per cent have been trained by the company.

Austen Adams, managing director, said: “Gaining this national recognition endorses our long-term commitment to apprenticeships. What is also impressive is the fact that we are an SME. To be sitting alongside some very big hitters in the Top 100 shows we are proudly punching above our weight in terms of size. It highlights our pedigree when it comes to investing in apprenticeships.”

He added: “2018 is the Year of Engineering so it’s a great start to the year to be named for the second year in a row in the Top 100. Engineering is an exciting and entrepreneurial industry to work in, and one which makes a vital contribution to the economy in terms of jobs, investment and wealth creation. “Collectively we need to ensure we shoulder responsibility to train up and inspire the next generation of engineers to address skills shortages. Being in the Top 100 is an acknowledgement of the hard work of the team, and the high quality of our four-year apprenticeship programme.”

Martin Lawrence, commercial director added: “Apprenticeships have been entrenched in our business for over 100 years and

are key to our long-term success.

“We continue to operate in very competitive domestic and international markets, and to ensure we continue to be a fit and efficient business, we need a pipeline of apprentices. That’s why we remain committed to recruiting up to 10 new apprentices a year until at least 2020. Our ambition is to grow more than three times our current turnover and they are key to helping us achieve this.

“So, for anyone thinking of joining our apprenticeship scheme they will get a mix of technical, theoretical and practical training over four years with access to quality training facilities on-site. We work across a diverse range of sectors which makes the job very interesting. Most of our apprentices come from the local area so our we can truly say we are nurturing home grown talent.

“Most of the board of directors started off as apprentices which shows the opportunities are here to have a career and rise through the ranks. There’s a

range of roles from welders, fabricators or machinists, or building a career in production, sales or design engineering to match the demands of the business.”

Sue Husband, director of the National Apprenticeship Service, said: “The Top 100 apprenticeship employers list includes those employers who show commitment

to delivering and developing the skills of their workforce through apprenticeships.

“Being named on the Top 100 list for two consecutive years is a great achievement for Metalcraft and I congratulate them on their success. Metalcraft

has a long standing apprenticeships programme that contributes significantly to their business success – demonstrating brilliantly the positive impact apprenticeships have on business.”

Metalcraft is currently recruiting for the next generation of apprentices, due to start with the company in September this year. For further information, visit www.metalcraft.co.uk/careers/apprenticeships/