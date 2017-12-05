TYDD ST MARY PARISH COUNCIL: Ultimatum to remove mobile storage unit from playing field

Tydd St Mary Football Club and the village playing field committee have just 10 days to remove a mobile storage unit or face a financial penalty.

Parish councillors have taken action to clear a “potential fire hazard” off the playing field in Rectory Road after coming under pressure from the Diocese of Lincoln, which oversees Tydd St Mary Primary School and St Mary’s Church.

During November’s council meeting in Tydd Gote on Thursday, councillors were unsure how long the mobile storage unit had been on the playing field.

But parish council chairman Coun John Ley said: “It’s not been used for a while, it’s dilapated and it’s been set alight before.

“The Diocese of Lincoln is concerned about its potential as a fire hazard and has asked for it to be removed.

“We have a duty to make sure that the playing field is kept safe because the comeback will be on us, so we’ve got to be businesslike and professional over this.”

Parish councillors agreed to write to the football club and playing field committee, giving them a deadline of next Friday, December 15, to take away the mobile unit.

Coun Ley said: “If we don’t get a reasonable response then we can take it down during the week after December 15 and charge the football club/playing fields committee because it’s in breach of the lease.

“If we were advised to remove the unit and didn’t, only for somebody to set it alight, we wouldn’t be in a good position on this.

“The diocese is responsible for the church and school, so it has contacted us about this.”

• Parish councillors have been told about the idea of buying Rectory Road Playing Field from the Diocese of Lincoln.

It was revealed at Thursday’s meeting that the council has a 35-year lease on the playing field and members made clear their view that it should be protected from redevelopment.

Council chairman Coun John Ley said: “There’s a little bit of talk about approaching the diocese to see what its long-term intentions are for the field.

“We need to look at whether we want to go down the route of purchasing it from the diocese as one of our projects for next year, but we’re not asking for the land to be used for development because it’s a facility for the community.”

• The prospect of a Tydd St Mary Parish Plan depends on potential volunteers committing to “a lot of work for what is a long-term project”.

Parish council chairman Coun John Ley gave the warning whilst explaining to colleagues about his own experience of being part of a similar exercise in Kent.

Coun Ley also advised members that any Parish Plan could only be done with input from Tydd St Mary, Tydd Gote and Foul Anchor residents.