Tydd St Mary waiting on diocese for go-ahead to Glebe plan

Improved changing facilities and all-weather sports pitch could be coming to Tydd St Mary, subject to the church’s blessing.

Tydd St Mary Parish Council wants to help the village football club, school and wider community by expanding the changing room at Glebe Field Community Pavilion so it can cater for men and women.

There are also plans to replace a damaged footpath from a village car park in Rectory Road to the gate of Tydd St Mary Primary School to improve access to the Community Pavilion.

Support for the plans has come from the school but parish councillors still need the go-ahead from the Diocese of Lincoln, owners of the Glebe which is leased to the village, as well as support from other community groups.

Coun John Ley, parish council chairman, said: “We have a 25-30 year-lease for the Glebe, but we’re restricted as to what we can do with the playing field as part of the lease agreement.

“The changing rooms at the Community Pavilion, currently used by Tydd St Mary Football Club, are too small and don’t meet the ground standards laid down by the Football Association, England and Wales Cricket Board and other sports bodies concerned with safeguarding.

This is a short, medium and long-term plan where we’re also looking to make the Glebe an all-weather surface to allow the school to play various sports on it and if we can get that in pace, then we’ll have achieved something Coun John Ley, chairman of Tydd St Mary Parish Council

“To meet the requirements, we need to repair and extend the footpath of the pavilion and then expand the building itself to allow for segregated changing rooms and showers.

“But we need to write to the diocese and ask for permission to extend the footpath and then add an extension to the pavilion to make it fit for purpose.”

Coun Ley stressed that the work was needed in order to comply with health and safety legislation laid down by sporting bodies, but also revealed plans to replace an old bowling green with an all-weather sports pitch.

He added: “This is a short, medium and long-term plan to provide better facilities for all members of the community, including a tennis court.

“But it could also be used by the school, providing children in the village with more of an opportunity for healthy sporting activity.

“If we can get that in pace, then we’ll have achieved something as a parish council.”

Glebe Community Pavilion was officially opened in June 2017 after a 14-year effort to raise £51,000 to replace the former clubhouse which was destroyed by fire in 2003.

But now Tydd St Mary Parish Council wants to improve the facility further and chairman Coun John Ley said: “We want to be able to go to the governors of Tydd St Mary Primary School and say ‘This facility will be of benefit to both the school and the community.

“But first we want Lincoln Diocese to say whether it would like us to look into the project and if it would like to make a contribution towards it so we can drive things forward in the way that we want to.”

Head teacher Sonia Ely said: “The school and its governing body welcomes any improvements which benefit the children and families of the community we serve.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Lincoln Diocese said: “As far as we are aware, we have yet to hear about this project from Tydd St Mary Parish Council and so we look forward to engaging with them on this matter in due course.”

