UPDATE: Fourth arrest made over death of man in March

Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a house in March earlier this week have made a fourth arrest.

Meanwhile, further tests are to be carried out on the man, who was found at a house in Creek Road on Wednesday evening, after a post-mortem examination failed to establish how he died.

Police at the scene in Creek Rd March where 3 people have been arrested

In a statement released this afternoon, Cambridgeshire Police said a 38-year-old man from March had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody in Peterborough.

Two other men, aged 35 and 53, and a 42-year-old woman who were previously detained have now been released under investigation.

Detectives say that although the dead man was found to have “significant head trauma”, the cause of his death remains unexplained and further forensic tests will now be carried out.