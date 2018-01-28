UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after crash on A47 at Tilney All Saints

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A47 at Tilney All Saints this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which involved a lorry and a van, at around 9.30am today.

Norfolk Police confirmed a short time ago that a man has been airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The force says the road is likely to be closed between Lynn and Wisbech until at least 3pm this afternoon.

Motorists travelling westbound are being advised to divert off the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout and use the A10, A1122 and A1101.

Drivers heading east are being advised to turn off the A47 at the A1101 junction and head through Wisbech to join the eastbound A17 at Long Sutton, before rejoining the A47 at the Pullover roundabout.

The agency says: “Please be aware that both diversion routes are quite lengthy (approx 22 miles) and comprise of rural roads. Therefore road users should allow extra time for their journeys if planning on travelling in this area.”

A second crash happened on the A47 this morning near Walton Highway, while a man was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in a separate incident following a crash at Terrington St John.

Anyone with information about the Tilney collision is asked to contact Norfolk Police via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 109 of today’s date, January 28.