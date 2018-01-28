UPDATE: Witnesses sought after man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in A47 crash at Tilney All Saints

Witnesses are being sought following a serious crash on the A47 at Tilney All Saints yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which involved a white Mercedes lorry and a white Nissan NV200 van, at around 9.30am on the A47 heading towards Wisbech.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries.

A Magpas Air Ambulance also attended the scene, where members of the medical team assessed the man.

A spokesman said: “They anaesthetised the patient and performed an advanced surgical procedure at the roadside, providing him with A&E level care there and then.”

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, but was reopened shortly after 3pm.

During the closure period, motorists travelling westbound were advised to divert off the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout and use the A10, A1122 and A1101.

Drivers heading east were advised to turn off the A47 at the A1101 junction and head through Wisbech to join the eastbound A17 at Long Sutton, before rejoining the A47 at the Pullover roundabout.

Highways England said: “Please be aware that both diversion routes are quite lengthy (approx 22 miles) and comprise of rural roads. Therefore road users should allow extra time for their journeys if planning on travelling in this area.”

A second crash happened on the A47 yesterday morning near Walton Highway, while a man was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in a separate incident following a crash at Terrington St John.

Anyone with information about the Tilney collision is asked to contact Swaffham Roads Policing via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 109 of yesterday’s date, January 28.