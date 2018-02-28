Vera Frances School of Dance put on a wizard of a show at the Neale-Wade in March

With clever staging and colourful scenery pupils of The Vera Frances School of Dance brought ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to life on stage at the Neale Wade Academy, March, during the half term.

Eighteen months of hard work produced a full scale show which entertained March audiences and helped to raise money for the chosen charity, Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Senior pupils brought the well loved characters of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man to life with their strong acting and energetic performances. The Wicked Witch of the West fought her battle with Glinda the Good and the Wizard did his best to keep up his pretence of being a real magician!

Dancers of all ages showed their performance skills in a variety of dance styles, from the moment the curtain opened on the lively Kansas line dance it was clearly going to be a fast moving show.

Principal roles were taken by Bethany Stiff as Dorothy, Catherine Adams as Scarecrow, Emily Adams was Lion and Iain Ward as the Tin Man. The Wicked Witch of the West was Cheyenne Graves and Glinda the Good, Stephanie Robson. The Wizard was John Phillips and there was a special appearance by Loki as ToTo.

Bethany Stiff (Dorothy), Catherine Adams (Scarecrow), Emily Admas (Lion), Iain Ward (Tinman) and Loki (To-To).

Cheyenne Graves (Wicked Witch of the West)