Vet nurse Katie from Fenland is working to help wipe out rabies in Sri Lanka

A Fenland veterinary nurse has spent the last six months working with an animal charity to help eradicate rabies in Sri Lanka.

Katie Knight a nurse with Amical Vets based in both March and Ramsey joined other veterinary volunteers from across the world to work with WECare Worldwide, a charity set up in 2014 to provide high level of care for street dogs in Sri Lanka.

The charity aims to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the country’s dog population against rabies with the aim of eradicating the killer disease from Sri Lanka altogether.

The charity also works to educate people about the needs of dogs and how to care for them.

Katie said: “One of the main issues is that dogs are not owned by anyone in particular in the villages, everyone thinks its everyone else’s responsibility therefore the dog will be left for days or on the off chance they do have an owner they will try to use their own remedies to treat them first. Quite often when this happens it is too late and if the dog has had an injury to one of their limbs for example the only option then is to amputate.

“Part of WECare’s plan is to go into schools to educate the children with the help of an education dog who will be specially trained to allow the children to meet and greet and see that not all dogs are to be feared.”

One of the dogs Katie Knight helped while working in Sri Lanka.

Katie is also trying to help with fundraising towards the charity’s quest to provide Sri Lanka with its first fully equipped veterinary hospital.

She said: “Even the smallest of donations will make a big change to the dogs’ lives, equally if you too would also like the opportunity to work in paradise please get in touch it is truly a life changing experience and a decision I assure you will not regret.

“I have to say honestly it is the best decision I have ever made and haven’t looked back once and for that I would like to thank Dr Nick Valley, the whole of the Amical Team and also the wonderful clients who supported me on my adventure.”

If you would like to support the charity’s work then please contact wecareworldwide@hotmail.com or check the website at www.wecareworldwide.org.uk or Facebook page.

