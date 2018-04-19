West Walton school pupils launch Anglian Water consultation

Youngsters at a village school have helped to launch a public consultation on a new draft business plan for Anglian Water.

Pupils at West Walton Primary came up with the name of the consultation, H20, Let’s Go.

And company officials visited the school this week at the start of a 14-date tour of the region in which customers can have their say.

Regan Harris, from the company, said: “What our customers tell us has a big influence on our long term business plan. The more people that give their views, the surer we can be that our plan deals with the issues our customers care about.

“Last year we travelled around the region asking customers what mattered to them most, and that feedback is what has formed our draft business plan. Now, we want to make sure we’ve got it right, by asking them to review the plan.”

The consultation, which is open until May 9, will be at King’s Lynn Town’s ground on Saturday before returning to the town on May 1. Visit www.h2oletsgo.com for more details.