Will pub just outside Grantham Lord it over the others?

The Green Man at Ropsley has been declated a winner in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The thriving pub, run by Leanne and Phil Docherty, will go to a national finals this coming Wednesday, wth the Docherty’s attending a ceremony at the House of Lords.

Since they took over the pub in September 2015, the pair made changes including boosting its real ales, which led to it being a Grantham CAMRA award winner in 2017, and they improved the food menu, offering gastro-pub dining in addition to traditional pub fayre. There is also a village tea room running alongside to serve a wider audience.

Phil said the Green Man now has “more credibility” with food, with it offering exotic meats such as kangaroo and camel, while supporting local game and seafood suppliers. Some 12 people are employed at the pub, including a three-strong chef team.

The Countryside Alliance campaign group says its awards aim to celebrate rural businesses and services.