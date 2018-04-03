Wisbech branch of the Labour Party launch petition to ensure route 46 bus stays in one piece

A petition launched by the NE Cambs Labour party to retain the 46 bus route between March, Wisbech and King’s Lynn has received overwhelming public support.

Shoppers at Wisbech bus station last Saturday flocked to sign the petition calling for the 46 bus route to be maintained as a through route from March to King’s Lynn, with more than 350 people signing in just two hours.

With those who had already signed the online petition and the petition forms in local shops, this brought the numbers signing in the first week to over 500.

Businesses, community centres and community groups have been eager to take the petition forms. These can now be found at the Post Office and Chip Shop in Wisbech St Mary, the garage and café on the A47 and PlayToday at Guyhirn, Tall Trees Caravan Park, Wisbech Road Post Office in March and Oasis Community Centre Waterlees village.

The petition asks Norfolk and Cambridgeshire County Councils to work together to ensure another provider is found to operate the complete route should Stagecoach fail to reconsider their operation of the 46 route.

Although Norfolk County Council appear to have arranged for bus company Lynx to run a service between King’s Lynn and Wisbech campaigners are fearful this will lead to the route being split into two sections.

Petition organiser and secretary of Wisbech branch of the Labour Party, Kathy Dougall, explained: “This bus provides an important through service between the villages and to King’s Lynn. It is vital for people going to work, schools and hospital and must be saved in its entirety.

“As well as support for keeping the route open, many have also welcomed the idea of extending the route to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. We will continue to fight for this to be a through route and extended to the hospital in King’s Lynn, even if the councils ignore the local strength of feeling.”

The online petition ‘Save the 46 Bus Route’ is available to sign at: https://cmis.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/ccc_live/ePetitions.aspx. The petition is open until April 28.