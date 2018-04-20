Wisbech charity issues urgent appeal to find homes for dogs

Officials of a Wisbech animal charity say they are desperate to find homes for two dogs rescued from an abusive home in Spain.

The pair, named Peggy Sue and Pammie, had been found a home through Wisbech Galgo and Podenco Rescue, formerly the Wisbech Retired Greyhound Trust, but the homeowner has now pulled out. Barbara Townsend, from the charity, said Peggy Sue was being sexually abused before she and Pammie were rescued by animal rights campaigners. She said: “Peggy Sue is very nervous of men but we took them to their first show and she handled it very well going up to men as well as women. they even won best rescue.

“Although they are pointers they are not much bigger than a large terrier and will need to stay together.

“These dogs are very loving once they get to know you, you wont find nicer dogs.

“They will need to go to someone who is experienced with dogs and will need to be willing to give them time to settle.”

For more information, phone Barbara on 07717 217347 or 01945 430311 or call into the charity’s shop at Bambers Garden Centre on Old Lynn Road.