Wisbech family organise a Christmas part to say thank-you for Great Ormond Street Hospital’s care

A family Christmas party held in Fenland brought a bit of festive to cheer for the world-renowned Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital (GOSH).

Aimee Cooper and friends Ann-Marie Thompson, Bex Gay, Vicky Winters friends hosted the party at the Leverington Sports and Social Club to raise funds as a thank-you for the treatment the London hospital has given her daughter Brooke.

Aimee explained: “Brooke was born with a Port Wine Stain Birthmark on her face. Due to its location, there were many potential complications with both her brain and her eyes and as a result Brooke was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Doctors were worried that Brooke, who is now 20 months old, may have issues with her brain because of the extra blood vessels associated with the birthmark. Port Wine Stain Birthmarks are caused by blood vessels that have lots of endings (a bit like a piece of frayed string) instead of just one ending.

Brooke’s birthmark starts from just above her lips to just under her eye so doctors were also worried about potential glaucoma, but Aimee said so far there have been no major complications.

Aimee said: “Whilst all major complications have now been ruled out, Brooke remains under the superb care of the hospital and will do so for much of her early life. All the staff at GOSH have been amazing and have done so much for both Brooke and us, as her parents, to ease our minds, answer our questions and continually work beside us, educating us about birthmarks, associated conditions and treatments.

“We are so very thankful for the amazing work they do that we wanted to fundraise to thank them and to help support continuous medical research where it is needed most.“

Moving forward Brooke who is the youngest child of Aimee and husband Adrian, may be able to have some laser treatment to reduce the redness to stop it becoming more pronounced as she gets older.

The party which included games and a visit by Father Christmas raised over £1,000 for the hopsital.

Aimee said: “GOSH is such a fantastic cause and we are so thankful to everyone who came to the party, donated money or gifts and purchased raffle tickets. Thanks to their generosity we managed to raise over £1000 at the event.”