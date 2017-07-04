Wisbech fire crews give safety message through films

Firefighters in Wisbech have teamed up with a town charity group to help deliver vital safety messages to some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

The town’s Rotary Club stages monthly Silver Monday film screenings for elderly people at the Light Cinema.

But, instead of trailers for forthcoming blockbusters filling the screen before the movie starts, crews from the town’s fire station are there to offer safety advice.

The organisations already work together to provide free smoke alarms for people in the community who need them.

And up to 200 people attend the screenings, which take place each Monday morning and which officials believe help to serve two crucial community functions.

Club president Valerie Smith said: “Some of the people who attend have not been out of their houses for years and they come and along and meet old school friends so it is very sociable.

“Everyone says the community fire safety officers and firefighters who attend the event have been really helpful.”

Wisbech station commander Brett Mills added: “We have spoken to people who have not had smoke alarms and we have been able to go to their homes and assist them.

“We have also advised with more unusual queries too, such as how to store oxygen tanks in the house.

“Sometimes people can be a bit shy about asking those questions so the regularity of going to these events helps to break down those barriers and reach out to some of those who are most vulnerable in our community.”

Silver Mondays start at 9.30am with the film screening from 10.30am. For details of future dates, visit the club’s website via www.rotary-ribi.org.