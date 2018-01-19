Wisbech football manager Kevin Venni hopes to kick cancer and is organising a charity match and fun day

A local football club manager is organising a charity match and family fund day to raise money for Bowel Cancer.

Kevin Venni, who manages Sunday side The Woodman’s Cottage, has spent the past couple of months putting together a raft of activities for the day on January 28 at Wisbech Town Football Ground in Lynn Road.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August last year after noticing blood when he went to the toilet.

“It was a bit of a shock. I noticed the blood and didn’t do anything for the first couple of weeks because I thought it would just go away, but then I told my wife and she made me a doctor’s appointment and it went on from there. I had a blood test and then various other tests.

“I had an operation in September and I’m still having treatment, I’ve got to have another little operation - which I’m hoping will be day surgery. But I am very hopeful that I will beat this,” said Kevin, who lives in Wisbech.

He said: “My wife, Marie, has been my rock through all this. I don’t think I could have gone through it without her or my family. I have three grown-up children and a grandson and he has really kept me going - I want to see him grow up.

“The staff at King’s Lynn hospital and at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge have been fantastic - I can’t praise them enough.”

Kevin hopes the fun day will raise as much money as possible for the charity which offers support to patients and also funds research into the disease.

In the UK around 41,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, making it the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

In fact around 110 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every day, that’s someone every 15 minutes.

The family fun day, which will start at around 1.30pm, will include a charity football match which will kick-off at 2pm.

There will be stalls, face painting, a bouncy castle, a bar, a grand raffle and games.

Friends and family will be helping to run the stalls and games on the day.