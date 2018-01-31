Wisbech Grammar School has a ball helping Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Wisbech Grammar School pupils were thrilled to present a cheque for £1208 to Tammy Green from Scotty’s Little Soldiers at a special assembly.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is the chosen charity of Magdalene House and pupils are committed to raising as much money as possible.

The charity was set up in memory of former Neale-Wade student Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan, by his widow Nikki and aims to help bereaved British Forces children.

Keryn Neaves, senior deputy head at the prep school, said: “We are thrilled to be fundraising for Scotty’s Little Soldiers this year and very proud of the amount of money which has raised; these funds were generated through our charity ball which was held in November 2017 and a bobble hat day.”

Tammy Green, community fundraising manager for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, said: “I am delighted that the Children from the Forum chose Scotty’s Little Soldiers as their charity. I would like to say a very big thank you for the cheque of £1208.78, it means we are able to continue to support our Scotty’s members who are all experiencing the loss of a parent. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Wisbech Grammar School in 2018 and making our children smile.”