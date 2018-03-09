Wisbech Rose Fair Queen is a thing of the past as new era means the ‘Pride of the Parade’ will take centre stage

It’s the end of an era for Wisbech Rose Fair as a move with the times means this year there will be no Rose Queen but instead a new ‘Pride of the Parade’ person will be chosen.

Wisbech Round Table have announced they will no longer be following the 50-year tradition of picking a ‘pretty’ girl to head the parade branding such a policy as “outdated”.

Jay Hubbard, chairman, said: “We have had a significant decline in the number of entries over the last three or four years and I have personally felt a bit uncomfortable about the choosing of a Rose Queen as I know other ‘Tablers’ have too.

“Times have moved on and picking someone to take part in the parade because of their looks is no longer good enough, we want to start a new trend recognising those who have done something deserving or worthy of recognition.”

So the hunt is now on for a young person to take on the role of ‘Pride of the Parade’ who will take their place on the lead float in the annual Rose Day Parade in July.

Jay hopes nominations will come from schools, parents, grandparents, friends and young people themselves for a chance to head up the area’s largest carnival parade.

He said: “We really want to build some new momentum. Wisbech is a deprived area and there are many young people who have to go through a lot in their lives, we want to give them the recognition they deserve with a day to remember.

“We are looking for entries for people who have achieved something whether it is sporting or academic success, volunteering, supporting or caring for others – anything that demonstrates going the extra mile or perseverance.

“The Rose Queen started 50 years ago and we know that not everyone will be happy with the move away from the tradition, but times have moved on and things need to change with those times. We have been looking to update what we do for sometime and having listened to feedback from people on social media and during the parade last year we have decided that now is the time and hope that this will attract many more nominations and entries.”

The competition is open to anyone aged six to 16 from the Wisbech school catchment area and is split into two age categories - six to 12 and 12 to 16. Nominations are now open and can be made through the Wisbech Round Table Facebook page or by emailing: wisbechrt@gmail.com.

Entries need to include the name, age and contact details of the young person, contact details of the person making the nomination and as much detail as possible as to why they deserve to be the ‘Pride of the Parade’ - entries close on June 1.

There will be one senior winner and two junior winners and they will be announced in time for this year’s Rose Fair Parade on July 7.