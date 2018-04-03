Woman pedestrian sustains head injuries in collision with car in Cromwell Road Wisbech

A woman pedestrian has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car this morning.

A Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response team made up of Dr Richard Booker, paramedic Alex Pearce and Dr Lee Soomaroo attended the incident, which happened at around 5.50am and saw part of Cromwell Road closed for some time.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient who was in her 40s and had sustained a head injury and gave her advanced pain relief at the scene, providing her with A&E level care.

The doctor and paramedic team then accompanied the patient to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, where she was in a stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Cambridgeshire Police were also in attendance.

A police spokesman said Cromwell Road was closed from Southbrink to Weasenham Lane following the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 quoting CC-03042018-0043.”

The road is now open and traffic is running smoothly.