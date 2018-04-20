Working party tour inspires hope for Wisbech Castle’s future as a top asset for the town

Ideas and enthusiasm filled the air as the Wisbech Town Council’s castle working party took their first tour of the historic building in preparation for starting work on bringing it back to life.

Working party chairman Coun Steve Tierney was joined by fellow councillors Sam Hoy, David Oliver, Garry Tibb and Jess Oliver, on a tour of the building for the group, which includes volunteers from the local community with reporter Sarah Cliss joining the visit.

The Castle gardens need a good tidying.

The hour-long tour included both inside and outside the Georgian-built mansion as well as the famed vaults.

Leading the house tour Coun Tierney explained the top floor could easily be let out as office space and said there have already been enquiries.

“Who wouldn’t want their address to be one or two the Castle?” he asked. The top floor of the three storey building has already been modernised and would cost too much to restore to its original state.

But Coun Tierney is confident it will prove a huge draw to either one or even several businesses looking for a prestigious town centre base and will provide a good income. The top floor essentially needs redecorating, improvements to the kitchen to make it a communal area and also modernisation of the toilet facilities.

The Fendick room was formerly used for weddings.

It is sound and is probably the easiest part of the building to bring to life.

On the groundfloor there are several rooms including the Fendick Room, which has previously been used as a wedding venue and it is hoped it can be used for that again.

The Medworth Room, which Coun Tierney described as one of the more interesting rooms on that level, is packed with memorabilia from the Medworth family and it is hoped to recreate a room from the time when they occupied the castle.

Downstairs in the basement there is a wealth of opportunity. Suggestions included creating a living history kitchen. The old pantry is stocked with memorabilia, and there is also hopes of creating a modern kitchen facility to cater for small functions.

What's behind the green door?

Many of the rooms have cupboards stacked with ‘stuff’ which needs to be sorted and catalogued to determine exactly what there is. For instance there are hundreds of old books, among them could lie a collectable and valuable first edition.

“There is an awful lot of clearing out and sorting that needs to be done. Most of the rooms just require redecorating to make them useable,” said Coun Tierney.

Outside the garden largely needs a good weeding and cutting back of overgrown shrubs. There are suggestions that an enchanted walk-way with a hidden fairy dell for children to enjoy can be created around the outside of the garden.

The group will also investigate potential uses for the old pump house, including creating an old fashion tea rooms with an outside seating area close to the eye-catching fountain - which will be cleaned and brought back to effervescent life.

A children’s play area is another idea for part of the garden closest to the pump room.

The main garden area needs tidying with the aim of making it suitable for corporate events using a marquee on the lawn. It is hoped to get this area ready for use in time for the Rose Fair weekend when it is hoped to host events on the lawn.

As the for the vaults, the group explored the underground labyrinth and are convinced it can be used as a tourist attraction - there were so many ideas and suggestions the working party will be looking to see what is the most achievable.

Afterwards Coun Tierney said: “Everyone is really excited and just can’t wait to get stuck in - everyone is so determined to make this building a fantastic, profitable, asset for Wisbech.”

There is no telling how deep the Castle's well might be...

Working party chairman Steve Tierney says the charm of the old pantry makes it one of his favourite rooms in the Castle.

A room with a view from the Castle's top floor.