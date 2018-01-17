Anglers travel far to use March Old Nene where Coote triumphs

While anglers across most of the country are finding it difficult in the prolonged winter weather we still have a few waters in tip-top form.

The Old Nene at March is so good that anglers have been travelling 100 miles-plus to sample the quality sport on offer.

That was more than evident in the latest March open match run by local rod Bob Fitzjohn. He has been running matches on the venue for many years now and even he must be amazed at the distance some anglers have trvaelled. The venue was holding good colour and had flow on it for most of the day, which was an added bonus as the fish fed throughout, with every section of 10 anglers being won with 16lb-plus.

Top rod on the day with a fine 31lb 8oz was Jonathan Coote. He drew peg 35 just one peg above the town centre bridge. The start of the match saw him fishing bread on the whip but the master stroke was a switch to hemp seed later in the day which saw him put a much better stamp of roach in his net and finish just ahead of the chasing pack.

Two anglers followed closely, Darren Bickerton and Craig Shaw, both putting 28lb 4oz to the scales.

Darren drew Pig Market corner and caught on the pole with pinkie all day, while Craig fished a bread punch match at the Swimming Pool section.

Fitzjohn tells me there is another match planned for a couple of weeks’ time and once again he is expecting a full house – so get booked in if you want to sample what must be one of the best fisheries in the country right now.

Result March Open: 1 Jonathan Coote, 31lb 8oz; jt 2 Darren Bickerton and Craig Shaw, 28lb 4oz; 4 S Ashby, 27lb 10oz; 5 T Potter, 25lb 8oz 6 J Drakulic, 24lb 15oz.

Even though there was a raw wind keeping the temperature down at the weekend it does look as if the carp on our local waters have started to feed. Townsend Fishery produced a good result on Sunday from the Kingfisher Pool with Colin Begbie out in front with a very respectable 74lb 8oz. Colin drew peg 15 and caught all his fish on the long pole feeding a few pellets each put in and fishing pellet on the hook.

Runner-up Pearce Baxter opted for a feeder approach, catching well on a banded pellet for 54lb 10oz from peg 13, followed by Liam Wagg on 42lb 4oz.

Over at Rookery Waters the teams of three winter league saw much improved sport with all three lakes fishing quite well. Top rod on the Jay Lake was March angler Tony McGreggor, who caught on bread fishing the long pole for 71lb 14oz, followed by Wayne Shepherd on 55lb 10oz.

Over on Magpie Dave Rawlings was out in front. He did really well, putting 114lb 6oz to the scales from peg 34 taking his fish on maggot and bread.

Runner-up on the lake was Dennis Page with a disappointing 19lb 12oz. Sport on the Raven Pool was much better than in previous weeks with fish showing on every peg. Anthony Lee on peg 4 took the honours. He caught on maggot all day to weigh in 61lb 1oz. Second on the lake was Ian Frith on peg 24 fishing small expander pellet and maggot to put 45lb 6oz on the scales.

On the team front locals Rookery Waters lead the way after four rounds on 60points, then comes Matrix Dynamite with 74 and Pools Fodder “B” on 75.

At Buttonhole fishery there is quite a bit of maintenance work being carried out through January so fishery owner Chris Smith has put a very good offer in place for those who do not mind a little disturbance. If you fish three times at Buttonhole before the end of the month (Jan 14-31) they will give you a free day’s fishing in February.

With good silver fish catches and the carp showing now as well, that sounds like a very good offer.