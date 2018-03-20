Buttonhole fishery is now even better

Buttonhole Lake has gone through an amazing transformation since Chris and Bev Smith took over the fishery.

I have fished there quite a few times and always regarded it as a lovely, quiet fishery.

That’s not changed but now the platforms have been reconfigured, the island has had a real makeover and an all-round trimming seems to have transformed the fishery.

There has been a restocking programme, but to be honest I wonder if it was necessary, because weights to 150lb are common through the summer months and 100lb nets have even been taken in the depths of winter.

The fishery now hosts regular open matches.

I’m sure the popular evening events will also continue and Chris has also introduced a series of matches where anglers will qualify for a grand final later in the year.

If you are a match contender or pleasure angler this is a must-fish venue, and I am confident you will not be disappointed with the fishing or the fishery.

Buttonhole Lake is located in the village of Marshland St James (between Wisbech and Lynn).

l Townsend Lakes need no introduction to matchgoers or pleasure anglers in our area.

With three very productive lakes, as well as a well-stocked tackle shop, what more could anglers ask for?

Owners Teresa and Colin Begbie have put a lot of effort into producing a great fishery.

Those who fish here rarely go home disappointed.

Kingfisher Lake is the largest of the three lakes and has 33 pegs. It is well-established, offering plenty of features including an island to the left of the lake and a sunken island to the right, with plenty of reed cover all round.

A good head of skimmers and silvers complement a very healthy stock of resident carp, including fish to 25lb-plus.

With open water swims, island swims and reed lined margins, not to mention the sunken island, there is a peg to suit any method, pole, waggler or feeder. Also allowed on this lake only are floating baits.

Woodpecker Pool is smaller but once again offers a wide selection of species; although the carp only go to low doubles in this pool and there isn’t a large quantity.

This pool is great for catching plenty of fish, with the added bonus of a bigger carp to be hooked.

No floating baits or bread can be used in this pool, and only one rod is allowed.

I have always had a liking for the Cuckoo Canal Pool. This may be due to the matchman in me, because it is a water tailor-made for club and open matches.

It is also a mixed species water, stocked predominately with carp, but also holding tench and barbel.

The carp at the moment go no bigger than about 5lb, with 1.5lb to 3lb being the average.

There are also lots of smaller samples around the 6oz to 10oz mark.

There are a few rules to remember on this lake and you should check them out before fishing.

The most important ones are: no groundbait, not even in feeders or for dusting, no meat of any kind, no paste of any kind, not even bread and fishery – only feed pellets that are available for £1 a bag in the shop. You can use any hook pellets on the hook.

Only fishery landing nets may be used, and only the fishery’s own keep nets in matches.

Size 14 is the maximum hook and all fish must be netted.