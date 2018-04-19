Chance invite leads to trip on banks of Decoy Lakes Six Island Pool

An invite from John Smith, the secretary of the Fenland Rods club saw me gratefully accept and line the banks of the Six Island Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex with the rest of the club members.

The fishing was good, the company for the day was great – if you would like to get into club angling then don’t hesitate as it makes for a lovely day out.

There are lots of clubs about right across the Fens that I am sure would welcome you as the Fenland anglers did me.

Onto the fishing and after a sight of summer arriving on Saturday we all expected some reasonable sport. We got that, but the weather was far from ideal.

I drew peg 14 and managed a match win with 91lb 8oz, catching on the pole down to peg 15 with red maggot.

It was no runaway win though as Les Bedford, on peg one, put in a fine show of feeder fishing, catching on sweetcorn all day for 89lb 14oz to finish second.

Matt Lutkin put 86lb 4oz to the scales for third place, followed by Bob Allan with a level 80lb.

Sam Hawkes is in a rich vein of form right now and it continued over at Townsend Lakes on Sunday with yet another match win, this time on the Kingfisher Pool.

Hawkes fished the long pole for most of the day with pellet before switching to a close in line with maggot to take a clear victory with 83lb 8oz from peg 32.

Runner-up was Colin Begbie. He fished sweetcorn on a short pole line for 55lb 2oz from peg 15, then came Steven Hillman with 36lb 12oz.

It’s a busy time at Buttonhole Fishery with two matches.

In the Tuesday match it was Mark Turner taking the honours with 93lb 1oz, then came Liam Wagg on 79lb 10oz.

The race for a place in the big grand final in September is hotting up already.

In the latest match it was Johnny Clark topping the leaderboard with a pellet waggler approach from peg 4, putting a fine 111lb 2oz to the scales.

A close second was Darren Bellam who drew peg 11 and caught on the waggler late on in the match but finished just short with 110lb 14oz.

Third place went to young Liam Wagg with 93lb 3oz, alternating between the pole and feeder.

In the latest Rookery Waters Summer Qualifier fished on the Magpie Pool in much better conditions than of late, it was Josh Pace leading the way from peg 10.

He fished a long pole line to the island to put an impressive 113lb 14oz on the scales to comfortably win the lake.

Runner-up was Simon Easey who fished to the lilies and down the edge on peg 27 to secure second place with 81lb 13oz, then came Dennis Page with 68lb 12oz.

This weekend was round one of the Angling Times/Bait Tech club knockout event which saw Rookery Waters entering two team this year.

One of them drew away to Peterborough-based JVAC and found it tough going on the Horseshoe Pool, with JVAC going through to the next round.

Rookery did have the pleasure of seeing one of their lads, Steve Roslyn, take the individual honours though. He weighed in 115lb 9oz from peg 1.

Better news for Rookery Waters’ other team though. In a close battle with the Cromwell Lakes team they got through on weight after drawing 3-3 on points.

They also had the day’s top weight, Wayne Sheperd putting 92lb 4oz to the scales from the Raven Pool.