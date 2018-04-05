Cold weather hits results on prolific Decoy Lakes

Even the usually prolific Decoy Lakes has been affected by the colder-than-usual weather, reflected in the latest Spratts AC results.

They fished the Cedar Pool which saw a tight finish at the top of the leader board.

Martin Parker came out on top with a level 72lb taken from peg 11. He fished pellet and sweetcorn on a short and long pole line, netting carp to 5lb and some good barbel, too.

Runner-up was Trevor Cousins on peg 20, who also relied on corn, catching carp to 8lb which saw him put 71lb 4oz to the scales.

In third place with 66lb 4oz was Terry Tribe, again on sweetcorn, from peg 5.

There was a very good turnout at Rookery Waters for the first qualifier for this years spring/summer two-day final, sponsored by Tri-Cast, which will be held on August 24 and 25.

With 56 places up for grabs over the coming weeks, this is the start of a very competitive and well-supported series.

The bitterly cold conditions and cold water that had entered the Raven Lake made the going hard but fair, top spot going to Richard Bond on peg 18 with 56lb 8oz.

He caught on maggot and soft expander pellet over micros fished to the far bank.

Runner-up on this lake was Will Hadley, who weighed in 53lb 7oz all caught on maggot.

Over on Jay Lake, sport was a little better. Top rod on the lake was Rob Anstee on Peg 21 with 59lb 10oz.

He fished maggot to the far shelf, feeding maggots every put in. Second on the lake went to Mark Pollard on peg 16 with 51lb 13oz, who also fished maggot.

It’s a big weekend coming up for Rookery Waters as they are putting on an angling show at the fishery on Saturday in conjunction with Frenzee Fishing Tackle.

The show will feature two of the top anglers in the country – Phil Canning and local rod John Whincup.

They will be on hand to answer any of your angling questions and will also be demonstrating fishing tackle.

Doors open at 10am at the tackle shop on site.

There is plenty of parking, food is available and with some special deals on tackle it’s well worth a visit.

In the latest Townsend Lakes open match there was a clear winner on the Kingfisher Pool.

Dan Hall topped the field with 55lb 10oz.

Hall drew peg 15 and caught on the long pole line fishing maggot over groundbait.

Runner-up from peg 10 was March rod Sammy McSpadden.

He fished a pole and pellet combination to finish on a level 39lb, then came John Whitcombe, who fished a small Method feeder for 23lb 8oz.

The first Tuesday evening match at Buttonhole Fishery got underway with some very respectable weights taken.

Leading the way with 63lb 1oz from peg 21 was John Bishop.

Then came Les Reddington with 48lb 8oz, followed by Maria Ball with 43lb 2oz.

There will be a new trophy presented in the autumn at the conclusion of the Tuesday night matches calculated on match points.

Most accumulative points wins the trophy and a free day’s fishing.

Chris Smith at the fishery has also decided to set up a fishing tackle shop challenge to be fished on June 23.

They are inviting teams of three anglers and it is open to anyone who frequents fishing tackle shops and wishes to make up a trio and represent your shop. For full details please call Chris on 07928 222462.