Fenland Rods’ love-Lee haul at Kingsland Lake

On a very hot and sunny day Fenland Rods were at the in-form Kingsland Small Carp Lake, which saw some huge weights taken.

First past the post with a massive 224lb 14oz was Kev Lee.

He caught fish to 15lb on cat meat fished on a short pole line, the win made all the sweeter as he won from the Golden peg.

Runner-up Mac Campbell had two huge fish to 15lb, again caught on meat fished tight to the margins, to finish with 212lb 2oz. Third place went to Tony Nisbet on 190lb 9oz, then came James Garner on 157lb 4oz.

There was a full lake for the latest Buttonhole Qualifier which saw the in-form Mark Turner top a strong field with 79lb 8oz. Mark was on peg 3 and fished a pellet waggler to the areator.

In second place was Steve Poole on peg 8 with 70lb exactly, Steve had to be selective picking off fish as they cruised through his swim, by dobbing bread at the allowed depth. In third place was Andrew Rose with 66lb from peg 20.

Next Buttonhole qualifier is on Saturday, call Chris on 07928 222462 to book in.

The Tuesday evening match at Buttonhole concluded under floodlights which saw Symon Spinks on peg 23 topping the field weighing in 64lb 10oz. He caught well on sweetcorn over micro pellet.

March rod Sammy McSpadden came second from peg 19 with 43lb 4oz, followed by John Bishop on 21lb 4oz.

The Tuesday night points table for the end of autumn trophy: Mark Turner, 25 points; Les Barry, 20; John Bishop, 18; Liam Wagg, 15.

There was a huge turn-out for the latest Summer Qualifier Open at Rookery Waters.

The field was split between Jay and the Raven lakes, with a continental pay-out in place.

Jay Lake hit top form – in fact it produced catches of the year so far with the average weight per angler being well over 70lb.

Top rod on this pool was Adam Playford on peg 41 with 134lb 9oz.

He fished small expander on the hook, with micro pellet as feed.

Runner-up on Jay Lake was Mark Pollard who has become a fishery expert over the past few months.

He was on peg 47 with exactly 115lb, with Lee Marlow taking third place with 108lb 2oz.

Raven Lake also responded to the better than usual conditions, producing excellent sport for all but a few of the anglers on the lake.

Best weight went to Tom Moretti on peg 5. The Swaffham-based rod fished soft pellet to the far margin to land a mixed bag of small f1’s and carp to 8lb to put 138lb 8oz on the scales for a comfortable lake win.

In second place was Vince Cross on peg 6, who fished identical tactics for 106lb 4oz, with Tony Lee on peg 25 taking third place with 105lb exactly.

Results based on a Continental Pay-out: 1 Tom Moretti, 138lb 8oz; 2 Adam Playford, 134lb 9oz; 3 Vince Cross, 106lb 4oz; 4 Mark Pollard, 115lb.