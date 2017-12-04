Hotrods dominate winter league round at March Old Nene

Predicting a result in the world of angling often backfires so after saying how wonderful and consistent the Old Nene at March is I was most concerned on Sunday morning when greeted with a very heavy frost.

The penultimate round of the East Midland Winter League saw anglers lining the bank of this venue more than a little worried the fish would not show up, but it didn’t disappoint with every section won with over 10lb, most with more than 17lb – proving if proof were ever needed that this is an amazing venue.

It turned out to be a brilliant day for Hotrods anglers, with a raft of section wins and also producing the top three anglers overall, too. In pole position on the day with 26lb 1oz was Browning Hotrods’ Steve Welford. Fishing at 3 and 5 metres he caught all day on bread to put an excellent weight together at Wigstone Bridge.

Team mate Ricky Young fished an excellent match on hemp to weigh in 23lb 4oz behind the library. Colin Oakman is in fine form and once again made the frame, this time from the health centre bridge, catching on bread and pinkies to weigh 22lb 13oz.

Stanjay rod Graham Welton put 21lb 12oz on the scales for fourth, again at the Library. The day got even better for Hotrods as they won a hard-fought battle with Stanjay’s to take top spot on the team front and, with previous league leaders, Matrix Image, slipping up they now have a very comanding three point lead at the top going into round six.

It’s not quite all over though as the last match is on Benwick, High Lode and Factory Bank, good venues at times but with a long spell of cold weather predicted best not to take anything for granted.

Teams on the day: 1 Browning Hotrods, 27pts; 2 Stanjay Gold, 28; 3 Sensas Mark One White, 31; 4 Matrix Image, 35; 5 Sensas Mark One Black, 40; 6 Stanjay Silver, 44; League: 1 Browning Hotrods, 10pts; 2 Stanjay Gold, 13 (145 points); 3 Matrix Image, 13 (148 points); 4 Sensas Mark One White, 15; 5 Sensas Mark One Black, 25; 6 Stanjay Silver, 29.

Next week’s practice for round six is on the Old Nene at Benwick and High Lode, Factory Bank. Draw at 08:00 5 All’s Benwick. Book in with Stan 01480 453303.

The North Level Drain has been in good form this season but the controlling club Tydd Gote AC are not resting on their laurels and last week started phase one of a winter stocking programme with the help of the Environment Agency. The club are striving to make sure the great pastime of fishing continues in the area and restocking our waters to ensure young and old get a chance to catch fish in the Fenland drains will go a long way to help. Phase two starts next week with sonar surveys being conducted along the drain. Phase three will include more fish stocking mainly bream but also other species, this latest stocking was tench.

In the Wednesday Tydd Gote match on the Main Road section of the North Level Drain Andrew Kilby took the honours with 17lb 10oz of roach and skimmers taken on the pole and whip. In second place was Mick Asker with 17lb 8oz, then came John Taylor with 12lb 10oz.

In the latest Rookery Waters Winter series March angler Tony McGregor took first place on the Magpie Pool with a very respectable 70lb 13oz from peg 7, considering the bitterly cold conditions that was a fine performance with most of his fish falling to bread. Over on the Raven Pool Richard Bond continued his excellent form with a tidy performance, catching F1’s and small carp to put 53lb 2oz to the scales from peg 2 to take a lake win,

1 Tony McGregor Magpie, 70lb 13oz; 2 Richard Bond, 53lb 2oz; 3 Dennis Page, 46lb 5oz; 4 John Millard, 52lb 6oz.

With winter well and truly on its way it was no surprise to see weights starting to drop off in matches around the area from commercial waters.

In the Spratts AC match on the Oak Pool on the Decoy complex it was Peter Parlett leading the way with a level 48lb taken from peg 8 on maggot. Not far behind was Peter Barnes on 44lb 1oz, followed by Mac Campbell on 37lb 3oz.

Over at Townsend Lakes it was the Woodpecker pool chosen for the regular weekend open match which saw Colin Begbie way out in front with 79lb 6oz caught on a ground bait feeder and maggot and the long pole and pellet approach. Ray Cook was second on 25lb 12oz, followed by Derrick Upson on 25lb.

Sport is still good at Buttonhole with lots of roach showing now and a surprising amount of carp, too.

Leading the way in the fishery open was Sam Hawks. He fished a long pole for most of the day to finish with 104lb 8oz from peg 20.

Runner-up with 83lb was Peter Ashton, then came Steve Poole with 79lb 15oz.