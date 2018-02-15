Level pegging in Fenland angling match

Most anglers were guesting for local teams in preparation for the big Angling Trust Winter League Final to be held on the Fenland drains and Decoy Lakes.

Local lads did well in the first two rounds, but this match saw unfamiliar names making the main frame.

Top rod was Dave Tebbitt, who drew the fancied pegs on the March Twenty Foot, and on a bitterly cold and windy day put a very respectable 18lb 5oz of roach to the scales.

Just missing out on top spot and fishing a few pegs away from the winner was Graham Welton, who was the only local rod in the main money, weighing in 18lb 2oz.

England star Sean Ashby came third. He drew along the Benwick village section, catching well all day on the pole, fishing pinkie over groundbait to finish on 16lb 13oz.

On the team front, Tackle and Bates A took the honours with a very good 20 points.

Sensas Mark One came close with 21 points and the two teams are joint top of the leader board going into this week’s final round on five points each.

l A strong wind made long pole work difficult for anglers fishing the Townsend Lakes open match at the weekend but some very consistent sport on the Cuckoo Canal saw most enjoy plenty of action to keep them warm.

Fishery regular Derek Upson took the honours from peg 14, catching on the pole down the middle, fishing pellet at full depth for a level 68lb.

Colin Begbie took the runner-up spot. He drew peg eight and caught on the pole with maggot to finish with 60lb 10oz.

Next was John Whitcombe with 54lb 2oz, who alternated between maggot and pellet.

l There was a good turnout for the latest Buttonhole Fishery open match, which saw Mark Grange leading the way.

Like most matches around the Fens it was tough going, with wind and rain making it difficult to present a bait.

Grange drew peg 21 which has been one of the better pegs at the fishery for several weeks now and made no mistake, putting a fine 99lb 10oz net of carp to the scales, most taken on the quiver tip with pellet.

Runner-up was another regular, John Bourn. He was on peg four and put 68lb 2oz to the scales.

Sixteen-year-old Will Evans followed on peg three and weighed in 65lb 5oz.

l This Saturday will herald the start of something special at Buttonhole Lake as a new tournament gets underway.

During the course of the year 20 anglers will qualify for the two-day final to be held on September 15 and 16.

A big prize fund is anticipated and it is not too late to get booked in. For more information call Chris 07928222462.

l The latest Winter Qualifier match at Rookery Waters was fished on Raven Lake.

With two golden pegs up for grabs, anglers were keen to draw well despite the wintry conditions.

The water temperature was down to two degrees, which made for a very hard but fair match.

Once again top spot went to Mark Pollard, who is still regarded by many as one of the best anglers in the country.

He fished bread and maggot on the long pole to take 23lb 3oz from peg 25 for the match win.

On the next peg was runner-up Jamie McGuire, who fished a steady match to put 20lb 8oz to the scales, followed by Dennis Page on 16lb 10oz.