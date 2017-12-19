Petch fetches annual Christmas match triumph on Old Nene at March

I am sorry to say that once again the winter weather wreaked havoc with the local angling scene right across the country.

Unfortunately this time it was heavy frosts that spoilt sport for us in the Fens and several popular waters were frozen over.

Thankfully the Old Nene at March did provide us with a reasonable result.

Those fishing the annual Christmas match saw the biggest turnout of the season taking part despite the conditions.

It was amazing to hear of so many big nets of fish topped by Dave Petch with a fine 32lb 13oz net of roach taken on bread punch from the Wigstone Bridge section.

Second place went to Steve Clarke, who fished pinkie over groundbait for 22lb 14oz, then came locals Rob Wright with 22lb 8oz, Alex Bates on 22lb 7oz and John Taylor on 21lb 10oz.

Those competing in round three of the Mainline Match sponsored Teams of Three winter league at Rookery Waters arrived to find ice on all lakes and an average air temperature of -2, so not ideal conditions at all.

On Jay Lake Dennis Page on peg 9 took the honours. He dobbed bread to the far margins to put 20lb 5oz on the scales.

Jamie MacGuire had one fish in the dying minutes to secure second on the lake with just 7lb 5oz.

Over on the Magpie pool Neil Smith on peg 34 finished with 28lb 14oz on bread to come first, just ahead of Bob Coulson with 27lb 1oz from peg 36.

Sport was no better on the Raven Pool, Darren Ogden fished maggot over to the far shelf to put together a very impressive 81lb 5 oz to comfortably win the lake.

Second place went to Richard Bond who also fished maggot over to the far shelf to put 56lb 8oz on the scales.

On the team front locals Rookery Water came first and after three rounds are well ahead of the chasing pack with 36 points.

Then came ABC on 53 points and Matrix Dynamite with 58.

A match report of the Tydd Gote AC Christmas match was very short and sweet from those fishing at North View Fishery on Sunday as next to nothing was caught and most prizes had to be drawn for. This was to be expected really as the lake was frozen over.

Thankfully the club’s midweek match on the North Level did fish really well.

Top rod was the impressive John Taylor drawn on peg 7. He fished a heavy pole rig on both short and long pole lines with pinkie over groundbait.

After a biteless first hour the fish turned up and he finished on 12lb 12oz.

Runner-up was Neil Adcock on 9lb 14oz, followed by Archie Greenwood with 9lb 7oz.

It was tough going as you would expect for those at the Buttonhole Lake Silver Fish match on Saturday, although match winner Sam Hawkes put a very respectable 29lb 6oz catch to the scales.

Sam drew peg 20 and put together a fine silver fish net. His catch included several good perch, including a fish of 3lb-plus, all caught on red maggot, caster and worms.

Weights did fall away then. Runner-up was Steve Burridge on 4lb, a net of small fish taken on the pole with maggot.

This coming Saturday the fishery will be running a pairs match.

There are still places available so give Chris at the fishery a call on 07928222462 to get booked in or for all the details.