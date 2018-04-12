Tony tops Fenland Rods’ season opener at Decoy Lakes Cedar Pool

Fenland Rods got their 2018 campaign off to a wet and windy start, fishing the Cedar Pool over at Decoy Lakes.

For some the weather presented no problem at all, but those fishing into the wind found it very tough going.

Top rod from peg 18 was Tony Nesbett.

He found the fish out in front of him after a slow start to the day.

Fishing a pole and pellet combination with a 6mm pellet on the hook he topped the field with a very respectable 85lb 4oz.

Drawn on peg 20 sat Mac Campbell.

He had real problems foul hooking fish throughout the day but by the final whistle had managed to put 64lb 4oz to the scales caught on pellet, sweetcorn and maggot to take the runner-up spot.

Following him was Dave Garner with 61lb 7oz and then came Alan Golightly weighing in 52lb 3oz.

There was a very good turn-out for the latest Buttonhole qualifier for a place in September’s two-day final which looks as though it could see a massive pay day for the winners, with an estimated £3,000-plus prize money up for grabs.

First place and a qualifying win went to Symon Spinks, who drew hot peg 21 and made it count with a three net haul weighing in at 87lb 2oz.

Runner-up was Andy Kelk on peg 23. He fished the long pole line to finish with 75lb 12oz.

Local rod Les Barry came third weighing in 65lb 6oz.

Next qualifier is Sunday, call Chris Smith on 07928222462 to book in.

In the latest Tuesday evening match at Buttonhole Fishery it was Liam Wagg on peg 6 taking the honours with 67lb 4oz of carp, all taken on a quiver tip fished to the far bank.

Runner-up was John Bishop with 66lb 14oz from peg 15, followed by Lester Pratt claiming third spot with 58lb12oz.

The leader board so far for the Tuesday night trophy looks like this: John Bishop 15 points, Liam Wagg 10, Les Barry 5, Maria Ball 3, Lester Pratt 3.

Spratts latest match was fished at Kingsland Fishery on the Large Carp Lake, a venue that’s yet to show its best form but it still produced some decent weights.

It was tight at the top of the leader board, in fact at the weigh-in Bob Barrett and Trevor Cousins had to share the spoils, both weighing in 61lb 3oz.

Bob caught on sweetcorn from peg 10, netting carp going close to double figures, while Trevor on peg 8 fished a long pole line again with sweetcorn.

Third place went to Mac Campbell. He was on peg 7 and fished sweetcorn and pellet on two lines to finish with 48lb 3oz.

Runaway winner of the latest Townsend Lakes Sunday open match fished on the Woodpecker Pool was Sam Hawkes.

He was on peg 16 and fished a small Hybrid feeder with wafters, weighing in 107lb.

Runner-up was Colin Begbie on peg 13 with a level 54lb. He fished the long pole with pellet for some barbel on maggot in margins.

Then came March rod Sammy McSpadden on peg 15; 47lb 14oz to the scales, all caught on the long pole with pellet.