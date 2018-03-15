Upgrade puts Rookery Waters lakes on anglers’ must-visit list

The past few seasons have seen a dramatic improvement at Rookery Waters.

Every lake on the complex has had a complete makeover and, with thousands of fish stocked, it really has put itself on the must-fish list of waters in the area.

The potential was always there but once fishery manager Alex Bates got together with owners Clair and James German, you just knew great things were going to happen here.

There may still be a little work to be done, but my goodness, the transformation has been remarkable in a relatively short space of time.

The tackle shop is full to the brim with just about everything you could possibly want and the on-site cafe produces an essential breakfast to get you ready for a day’s fishing.

The original lake on the site, Rook Lake, was built in 2001 as a water storage reservoir.

It has recently had a revamp and is now one of the most attractive lakes for anglers on the ever-expanding complex.

Magpie Lake needs no introduction to match anglers because it hosts team and individual events throughout the year.

Jay was created in 2006 as a match lake. Designed for pole fishing, the platforms have been reconfigured so the far bank is within reach for most pole anglers and generous pegging means the lake is ideal for club and open matches.

Raven Lake is a new 29-peg canal-style lake, with parking spaces available behind each peg. Raven has recently been stocked with 4,000lb of F1’s and mirror carp, offering lots of bites for the angler, even during the colder months.

l There is now something for the specimen anglers in the area at Willowcroft Fishery.

There are numerous lakes on the complex, including two specimen pools which hold carp to 40lb-plus, and huge catfish to 60lb-plus.

The pleasure and match lakes are full of fish, and it is no surprise they continue to attract anglers from across the area.

The complex, which is situated in the village of Gedney, incorporates several lakes with around 90 pegs.

The main lake has 35 pegs of which five are concrete and suitable for disabled anglers, whilst most of the 22 pegs on the match lake can be accessed by car.

They also have a big fish lake that has seen some huge fish taken over the past few years.

l The Tydd Gote midweek match was switched onto the Twenty Foot Drain and what an inspired choice as it produced some cracking end of season action.

Topping the field with 21lb 11oz was John Taylor, who started the match fishing a short pole line with pinkie over groundbait, before switching to a little further out and a big pole ring which saw him finish on 21lb 11oz. Second was Pete Emery with 11lb 12oz and Sammy McSpaden was third with 10lb

There was much better news to report from the Saturday Buttonhole match. Winner Mark Grange recorded a fine 94lb 8oz.

Mark fished from peg 20 and caught carp steadily all day. Runner-up with 32lb 4oz was 16 year old Liam Wagg, making it two match wins in 2018 already. In third place was Rob Satt, he put 25lb 3oz to the scales.

