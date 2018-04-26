Upwell Kingfisher Lake proves warmer weather leads to rise in overall catches

Kingfisher Lake was the latest venue for the regular Townsend Lakes open match at the weekend which saw Colin Begbie putting a fine 124lb 4oz net of carp to the scales.

The warm weather has certainly seen a big rise in anglers’ catches.

Begbie fished the start of the match on a small Method feeder to the island before switching to a long pole line with pellet.

Close to the end of the match he picked up a few better fish in the margins on sweetcorn to complete a comfortable victory from peg 1.

Runner-up from peg 18 with 82lb 2oz was John Whitcombe, who opted for a pellet waggler – a sure sign the fish are on the feed.

Third place went to Alan Owen with 73lb 2oz, followed by Aaron Callaby on 70lb 11oz.

Fenland Rods fished the in-form Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes which saw some huge weights recorded by the anglers.

Leading the way from peg 8 was Dave Garner, a rod and line specialist who took full advantage of a favourable win, topping a good field with 173lb all caught on cat meat.

Kev Lee had a very slow start to the match but made up lost time in the latter stages from peg 12, weighing in 156lb 3oz, caught on the pole close in.

John Smith came third catching in the margins all day for 141lb 2oz, followed by John Garner with 135lb 5oz.

Spratts AC were also at Decoy Lakes for their latest match.

This one was fished on the Willows, not everyone’s cup of tea but a lake starting to run into good form.

This match saw pellet and paste expert Peter Spriggs out in front from peg 15 netting carp and barbel for a winning 72lb 3oz.

Martin Parker came in second, fishing up in the water with pellet from peg 30 for 63lb 15oz, then came Shaun Buddle on peg 20.

He caught some big carp on paste, maggot and pellet to finish with 55lb 2oz.

The Buttonhole Lake was all but full for the latest Tuesday evening match which saw Les Barry taking the honours from unfancied peg 5 with 76 lb 2oz.

Barry opted to start early tight to the island giving him instant results, then came Mark Turner on 51lb 8oz and third with 49lb 6oz was Andy Carter

Les has joined the Tuesday night points trophy leader board which sees a four-way tie at present.

Already we are up to round eight in the Buttonhole tournament qualifier as more and more anglers look for a place in this popular event.

The winner was Mark Grange on peg 2 who topped the field with 198lbs 7ozs.

He started on a pellet waggler but switched to the pole and pellet approach for his best run of fish, netting carp to double figures, and now books his place in September’s final.

In second place was John Bishop who weighed in 111lb 12oz, this could have been far greater but unfortunately he lost a net otherwise would have totalled around 173lb.

To book in for Tuesday evenings or indeed any Buttonhole fishery matches, please call Chris Smith on 07928 222462.