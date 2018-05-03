Wisbech angler Sonny is selected for England ahead of U15 trip to Italy

Wisbech-based Sensas Mark One are without doubt one of the top teams in East Anglia and over the years have consistently produced high class results in local and national events.

They have also been shrewd in their recruitment, producing top quality individual anglers.

Now their youngest member, Sonny Lynn, has been chosen to fish for England in the under-15 squad that travels to Italy later this year.

I have known the Lynn family for many years, indeed fished against Mark Lynn on many occasions, so this will see that the family tradition is to carry on and make grandad Mark very proud.

Mark was one of the founding members of the team when he ran Mark One Tackle in Wisbech.

Even prouder, if possible, will be father and team member Chris Lynn, who has fished for Sensas Mark One from a junior to present day and himself earned an England call-up in his junior days.

Sonny has been growing in confidence in the last few seasons and has already embarrassed his peers on several occasions in matches, producing some fine angling displays.

The whole team are over the moon for Sonny and wish him, as indeed we all do, all the luck in Italy.

In the latest Spratts AC match fished on the Yew Pool at Decoy Lakes, some very big fish and some huge weights were recorded.

These were topped by match winner Peter Spriggs on peg 24.

Spriggs fished the paste over pellet, catching on a short pole line, before switching to the margins to record a fine 143lb 2oz.

Just missing out on the top spot was Trevor Cousins on peg 28.

He caught on dead red maggot and meat close in all day to finish just short with 140lb 5oz.

Mac Campbell came in third with 139lb 9oz.

A dramatic change in weather conditions saw weights plummet last weekend.

I was out with the Fenland Rods club again and shivered my way to fourth place on one of the best pegs on the Willows at Decoy Lakes.

It was tough going for just about the whole field except for match winner Tony Nisbitt.

He drew peg 27, not the best peg on the lake, but with shelter from the freezing cold north wind he produced a stunning performance on the pole with pellet and maggot to romp home with a fine 90lb 13oz.

Runner-up with a few better samples was Neil Garner with 52lb 15oz, then came Kevin Lee on 40lb 10oz.

In the Townsend Lakes match on the Cuckoo Canal (silver side) it was John Whitcombe taking the honours catching small fish all day from peg 35, weighing in 36lb 4oz.

Steven Hillman came second with 32lb 12oz taken on pellet, followed by Colin Begbie on 28lb 6oz catching on caster.

A very wet and miserable Magpie Lake at Pidley greeted the die-hard anglers who took part in the Summer qualifier in far from perfect conditions.

Amazingly, though, the poor conditions didn’t dampen the sport, with the majority of the field weighing in more than 70lb.

The match was won from peg 2 by Simon Easey, who fished 6mm expanders on the long pole to the lily pads for 146lb 9oz.

Runner-up was Simon Godfrey, who weighed in 130lb 5oz, with Gavin Butler close behind on peg 34.

He put 129lb 5oz on the scales.

It was cold, wet and windy for those fishing the Tuesday Buttonhole Lake open which saw Mark Turner on peg 4 taking the honours with 67lb 10oz fishing a pellet waggler.

Second on the the night was consistent framer Les Barry, who fished the margin on his pole weighing in 56lb 3oz.

Sammy McSpadden came third with 45lb 6oz.

It was no better for the big Saturday qualifier, where John Bishop took the top spot with a modest 42lb 12oz from peg 5, fishing the pole with meat.

Runner-up was Mark Turner with 37lb 4oz, followed by Pawel Nycz weighing in 31lb.