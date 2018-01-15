Ex-England opening bowler Angus Fraser in town at March CC

Former England opening bowler Angus Fraser recalled his playing days as the guest speaker at March Town Cricket Club’s 32nd annual dinner in the Pavilion on Friday night.

Fraser, who grabbed 177 wickets in a 46-Test match career, entertained the 60 members and guests with memories of his encounters with cricketing legends Brian Lara and Viv Richards alongside his days playing at his county Middlesex with Phil Tufnell.

During a question and answer session Fraser, now managing director of Middlesex CC, gave an insightful look into his current role as an England Test selector.

March Town Cricket Club’s annual meeting will be on Tuesday, January 23 – 8pm. Venue – the MTCC pavilion.