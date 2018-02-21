Brett Whaley back as manager of March Town United

March Town United have announced the appointment of Brett Whaley as manager.

Whaley returns to the GER, where the club enjoyed one of their best spells under his guidance, after relieving Mel Matless and Roy McManus of their duties.

The Hares released a statement this morning (Wednesday) saying: “March Town Football Club would like to thank Mel (Matless) and Roy (McManus) for the hard work and effort they have put into the club over the last couple of seasons.

“We welcome back Brett Whaley as manager of the club and Roy Brand will be staying on as part of the firsts.”

March Town United, who host league leaders Woodbridge Town at the weekend, currently sit 16th in the Thurlow Nunn Division One standings.