Carter returns with brace as leaders Wisbech Acorns tighten grip at Somersham

Cambs League 3B

Somersham Town Res 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 5

Wisbech Town Acorns secured another three points on the road as they ran out comfortable winners away at Somersham.

Somersham boasted a strong team with several first team regulars featuring, and set up to frustrate Acorns going forward, looking to hit the visitors with the long ball.

However, it was Acorns who broke the deadlock around the half-hour mark when Ryan Brazil’s free kick found the bottom corner.

Somersham took advantage of an uncharacteristic mistake by Jason Lindhurst to make it 1-1, but parity only lasted five minutes.

Ant Melton’s quick corner to Matt Thomas saw the full back deliver into the box for Alfa Jalo to header in and make it 2-1.

The second half saw the introduction of Kensey Carter, who was a constant thorn in the hosts’ side. However it was a link-up between Jalo and Luke Gale which saw the former score a beautiful long range effort into the roof of the net.

As the half developed Acorns started carving out chances at will and they went close on several occasions. Eventually it was Carter who got a brace to finish off the scoring and make it 5-1.

Both goals were almost identical, with the pacy forward released for one-on-ones with the opposition keeper.

Manager, Karl Schultz said: “This match had the potential to be a banana skin for us.

“Somersham had a game plan which for the first half worked well.

“But their lack of fitness told and we managed to run away with it in the end.

“I’m surprised the game went ahead to be honest with it being very heavy under foot, but the players handled the situation well and the referee controlled the game quite well.

“It’s another three points on the board which is taking us closer to our target.”

