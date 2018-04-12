Champions elect Wisbech Acorns hit Bluntisham form at right time

Cambs League 3B

Bluntisham Rangers

Reserves 0

Wisbech Town Acorns 8

Acorns kept their 10th clean sheet of the season as they put one hand firmly on the title.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and chances in the first half, Acorns only led 1-0 after Kensey Carter converted Alex Hannibal’s cross with a mishit shot.

It was the second half that saw goals galore as Kensey Carter and Alfa Jalo helped themselves to braces within the first 15 minutes of the half.

Luke Gale converted a mazy run before captain Dan Short nodded in an Antony Walbridge corner to make it seven.

Alex Hannibal, stepping up from the reserves for the game, continued his good goal-scoring form by netting from close range, which rounded off the scoring.

Acorns manager, Karl Schultz, said: “Bluntisham set up to frustrate us after we put 11 past them two weeks ago.

“That plan largely worked in the first half.

“Had it not been for an unfortunate piece of goalkeeping on their part, they would have gone in level at the break.

“During the second half our superior fitness told and we started to carve out clearer chances to put them to the sword.

“We’ve been in really good goal-scoring form in the last five matches, netting 39 times whilst only conceding four times.

“The win moves us within touching distance of taking the league title.

“With Chatteris Fen Tigers dropping points we’ve got an opportunity to all but confirm our place as league champions next weekend with a win over Burwell Swifts.”