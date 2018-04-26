Chatteris FC boss delighted by display in defeat

Cambs Kershaw

Premier Division

Chatteris Town 1

West Wratting 3

Chatteris Town boss Alex Kaufman was delighted with his team’s display on Saturday, and rightly so, writes Dan Mason.

A determined effort to thwart the league leaders nearly paid off.

This was a match of close opportunities and Wratting clinically took theirs.

Adam Palmer seized on a through-ball to put the visitors in front off the underside of the post, before Callum Harrison doubled their lead on 20 minutes with a well-executed strike.

The result was confirmed when Ian Bluett’s close-range header increased Wratting’s advantage on the hour-mark, but Harrison’s sliding effort soon after could have rubber- stamped their authority.

Lilies goalkeeper Ryan Rayner made a smart low save to deny Harrison a second, and this spurred a late revival as the hosts continued to show that fight they have needed in recent weeks by pressing higher up the field.

There was something to cheer about for the home fans, however, when Dave Turnbull netted the rebound from a tight angle following Wratting ’keeper Ben Nowers’ reaction stop to deny substitute Will Grant’s deflected effort.

Town entertain fellow strugglers Cambridge City Development tomorrow.

In Mead Plant & Grab 1B, Chatteris Town Reserves couldn’t exact revenge on their opponents after a 3-0 defeat at Mildenhall Town Reserves.

The A team suffered the same fate in Division 4B, losing by the same scoreline to Hemingford United A.