Chatteris let lead slip in Hemingfords six-goal West Street thriller

Cambs Kershaw

Premier Division

Chatteris Town 2

Hemingfords United 4

An entertaining match containing optimism and pessimism was the top order of the day at West Street, writes Dan Mason.

The first part of a triple-header, Town proved they were up for the challenge having fought back from behind in a courageous first-half.

But after continuing to pressurise following the interval, the visitors made their overwhelming presence in the final third known and made sure of their second-half dominance.

Jack Jefferson’s distant low strike gave United the lead.

But from this point, the hosts grew into the contest and duly responded on 19 minutes.

Youngster Matt Harris-Hercules cut inside from the right to deliver a driven shot past helpless United goalkeeper John Ives to level the scores.

It got even better for Chatteris soon after due to an own goal, despite Town midfielder Dave Turnbull taking the plaudits.

Harris-Hercules could have increased the advantage early in the second period while Seve Revell and Jordan Finneran’s close-range efforts agonisingly missing the target.

Instead, Town were made to pay when Jefferson equalised with a delightful chip over the diving Ryan Rayner on 77 minutes to begin a six-minute scoring spree.

Will Greatorex completed the comeback with a tap-in ten minutes from time.

Former Chatteris Town full-back Adam Parmenter’s well-taken volley from close to compound the misery on Alex Kaufman’s side.

The Lilies entertain leaders West Wratting on Saturday.

Chatteris Town Reserves went down 0-2 to fellow bottom-three side Mildenhall Town Reserves in Mead Plant Grab 1B.

The club’s A team also suffered a two-goal deficit at the hands of Outwell Swifts in Division 4B.