Chatteris Reserves rue misses but ‘A’ team win first in 11

Chatteris Town Reserves 0 Fordham 3

It wasn’t a case of if there were chances for Town, but whether they could take them, writes Dan Mason.

In the end, despite a more attacking second-half, they couldn’t and the visitors duly punished them.

The majority of Lilies chances fell to the feet of Will Grant, but his first touch and wayward close-range finishing failed to provide a route back into this contest, before and after going behind.

A chip from point-blank range by the heavily-involved Reece Peacock over Town goalkeeper Edmundas Karpinas following a quick free-kick gave Fordham the advantage eight minutes from half-time, which on the balance of play, was fully deserved.

Peacock doubled his tally in second-half stoppage time with a curling effort, after Freddy Gallagher had netted two minutes beforehand. The visitors also struck a post.

Fordham did have to thwart multiple Lilies attempts, but the closest they came was when substitute James Barrett’s thumping header from an in-swinging Connor Morton corner smacked the crossbar from six yards on 81 minutes. The hosts eventually ran out of steam and remain in ninth place.

In the Kershaw Premier, the first-team suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Brampton. Their winless run now stretches to five games, as they prepare for three straight West Street fixtures.

Meanwhile, the A team earned their first league win in 11 games in Mead Plant & Grab 4B with a 4-2 success over Witchford 96 Reserves.

A brace from Archie Palmer, plus goals for Richie Allen and Dean Saunders lifted the A side off the foot of the table, coincidentally against the team their last league win came against back in October.

Referee: Martin Pettit.

Peterborough Youth League U15

March Park Rangers 10 Stamford Whites 3

In-form March notched a convincing victory.

They turned round at half time 4-1 up, with goals from Harry Haslett 2, Ozzy Lovick-Lane and Todd Gray-Essen.

They dominated the second half. The goals were scored by Robert Shepherd 2, Lovick-Lane, Ben Jupp, Dalton Moore and Berzan Gokman in a good all-round team performance.

MoM: Kallum Jupp.

