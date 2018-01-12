Chatteris Town caretaker boss McKay believes turnaround still possible as Jordan steps down

Chatteris Town caretaker boss Sean McKay believes a turnaround is still possible, but admits it will be a tough challenge to accomplish.

The Lilies’ agony piles on as it was announced last Wednesday (January 10) that manager Lea Jordan (pictured) had left the club, having gone on a barren run of eight consecutive defeats during his time in charge.

But since overseeing Town plummet to the bottom of the Kershaw Premier Division following a run of no league win in over four months, McKay is optimistic his side can salvage some pride.

“A lot needs to change and I’m looking to get a group of lads together who are willing to show some fight to get us out of this situation”, McKay enthused.

“We have enough games to achieve our goal of staying in the league.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something I believe that can happen.”

Player shortage had become a prominent issue since Jordan’s arrival, with an increased injury list and key players leaving the club, including prolific striker Ben Matthews and influential midfielder Aidan Hollis.

Despite this lingering problem, McKay remains confident in the current crop he has available to him.

“There have been a lot of comings and goings, which has affected team selection and trying to find consistency”, he said.

“We have lost a lot of players this season, but we still have some good lads at the club.

“Hopefully, we can strengthen the side between now and the end of the season and push on.”

Life after Jordan begins with a vital clash against Foxton at West Street tomorrow (Saturday 13, 2pm), who sit one place above Town on goal difference.