Chatteris Town FC appoint Norwich City, ex-Cambridge Utd coach Kaufman as new first team manager

Chatteris Town FC have appointed Alex Kaufman as their new first team manager.

Kaufman, 29, has held coaching roles at Southend United, Histon FC, Cambridge United and Watford FC within various youth development and community positions.

Kaufman has been at Norwich City since 2013 as an academy scout/coach and is now the regional development programme manager for the Cambridgeshire area. He has lived in Cambridgeshire his whole life and is also a UEFA B qualified coach.

Saturday’s first team game versus Cambridge City Development was postponed.

Fenstanton 4

Chatteris Town Res 2

Dave Turnbull, Matthijs Nooteboom netted for the Lilies in the Cambs League.

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Wisbech St Mary managed a 2-2 draw at eighth-spot Debenham LC. Att: 42.

March Town United, whose game at promotion-chasing Framlingham Town was postponed, travel to AFC Sudbury next Saturday, while third from bottom Wisbech St Mary go to Holland FC.

March Park Rgrs u13 2

St Ives Rgrs Blue Sox 1

The first half was even in this quarter final Hunts Cup match, as the half neared the end St Ives scored from their first real chance on goal.

The second half was dominated by March who drew several great saves from the opposition keeper. With ten minutes left March got their reward with an equaliser scored by Phoenix Nightingale assisted by Fred Fisher and with the clock ticking down and penalties looming, March scored the winner with a minute to go through Jasper Burgraff assisted by Dom Butt. MoM – the team.