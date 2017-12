CSKA beat cold snap and Sutton St James in King’s Lynn Sunday League

King’s Lynn Sunday League

For the second week running the brave souls at CSKA Reserves were out playing to beat the icy cold snap – all of the other Sunday football games fell foul to the wintry conditions.

They hosted Sutton St James at the Thomas Clarkson, Wisbech, for a hard-fought draw in testing conditions, with Mark Garner scoring for Sutton and Sam Garrod scoring for CSKA. The next set of fixtures are this Sunday.

CSKA Young Boys have withdrawn from the league.

Football fixtures Saturday, Jan 6

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports, Whittlesey Athletic v Sutton Bridge United.

CCS: Crowland Town v Tydd St Mary.

Division One: Uppingham Town v Long Sutton Athletic.

Cambs Junior Challenge Cup (3rd Round): Wimblington v FC Parson Drove.

Division Three: Leverington Sports Reserves v Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Division Four: Tydd St Mary FC Res v Long Sutton Athletic Res.

Division 5B: FC Parson Drove Res v Peterborough ‘A’, Leverington A v Stanground.

Cambs League Kershaw Premier: Fulbourn Institute v Chatteris.

Senior B: March Town United Reserves v Steeple Bumpstead, Wisbech St Mary Res v Newmarket Tn Res.

Cambs Junior Challenge Cup: Chatteris Town Res v Bassingbourn.

Mead Plant & Grab 2B: Manea United v Wisbech St Mary A, March Rangers v Tuddenham 08.

3B: Benwick Athletic v Wisbech Town Acorns, Chatteris Fen Tigers v Guyhirn, Wisbech St Mary B v Burwell Tigers.

4B: Chatteris Tn A v Needingworth U R, Coldham United v Hemingfords U A, Ely Crusaders Res v March Rangers Res, Isleham U Res v Wimblington Reserves, Wisbech Tn Acorns Res v Outwell Swifts Res.

5B: Littleport T Res v Benwick Ath Res, Marchester United v Wicken.

Sunday, January 7, 10.30am

Sun Challenge Cup: Guyhirn v Woodmans Cottage.

B Ince Under 16 Cup: March Park Rangers v Isleham UY 15, Wisbech St Mary v Caldecote.