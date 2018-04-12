Davey and Friend earn Wisbech St Mary win at Sudbury

Thurlow Nunn League Division One

Wisbech St Mary won at AFC Sudbury 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Nick Davey on 65 minutes and Jack Friend with 10 minutes remaining.

Attendance: 44.

Saints had lost at home to near neighbours Downham Town 3-0 on Thursday.

March Town United had a home stalemate 0-0 with Framlingham Town. Att: 76.

Last night Wisbech St Mary were at Braintree Town in the KO Cup and March Town United at Swaffham Town.

Next Saturday Wisbech St Mary host Little Oakley (March have no game); while on Tuesday March travel to Framlingham Town.